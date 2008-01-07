Samsung X710 and HT-X715 Home Theater in a Box Eschews Corners

The Pitch: The 2.1-channel HT-X710 and 5.1-channel HT-X715 Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) units have 5.8GHz wireless speakers, 1080p upconversion, and a design that looks like polished obsidian rocks. Available in May 2008.
The Catch: There's Bluetooth as well, in case you want to stream audio from your Bluetooth cellphone to your home speakers without having to hook anything up.
