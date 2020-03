The Pitch: Samsung's 5.8GHz wireless Soundbar HT-X810, an all-in-one single wall-mountable speaker unit that contains a DVD player and looks like something Batman would use in his Batcave Bat-hroom. It also has a subwoofer, DVD player and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio.

The Catch: The DVD player upscales to 1080p, has HDMI out and can handle DivX as well as DVD Audio—this isn't a low end unit for lousy home theaters.