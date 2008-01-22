How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

samsung_sc9540.jpgThe Samsung Intergalactic Empire, makers of everything from memory chips to TVs to gas tankers and probably complete Death Stars, also make vacuum cleaners like the new Silencio ("silence" in Spanish.) It doesn't only trap 99.3% of the dust with a suction power rating of 360 "air watts" (whatever that is in the metric system; perhaps 124.5 Jenna Jamesons) and is coated in silver nano-particles to avoid bacteria and smell, but it also looks like a a sci-fi helmet. And not any helmet, but our favourite: Master Chief's helmet. [Samsung via OhGizmo!]

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

