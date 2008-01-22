Samsung Silencio Is Unofficial Halo Vacuum Cleaner

The Samsung Intergalactic Empire, makers of everything from memory chips to TVs to gas tankers and probably complete Death Stars, also make vacuum cleaners like the new Silencio ("silence" in Spanish.) It doesn't only trap 99.3% of the dust with a suction power rating of 360 "air watts" (whatever that is in the metric system; perhaps 124.5 Jenna Jamesons) and is coated in silver nano-particles to avoid bacteria and smell, but it also looks like a a sci-fi helmet. And not any helmet, but our favourite: Master Chief's helmet. [Samsung via OhGizmo!]