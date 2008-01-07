Samsung Low End Plasmas: Series 4, 5 are 3D Ready HDTVs

The Skinny: Samsung has just announced their low end, Series 4 and 5 HDTVs. The entry level plasmas will both be flat panel, 3D ready HDTVs, which Samsung are toting as the world's first. Both will have Samsung's FilterBright anti glare technology, 3 HDMI inputs, USB 2.0 port and HDMI-CEC TV remotes, which allow cross control of HDMI connected devices. The series 4 will be available in 42-inches and 50-inches, but will not be full 1080p like the Series 5. The series 5 will be available in 50 or 58-inches. Expect these sets to drop in March.

The Catch: Depending on the price, which we doubt will be too low, Pioneer or Panasonic offerings are still our favorites for plasmas. Check the entire PR release below:

SAMSUNG DEBUTS THE FIRST 3D READY FLAT-PANEL HDTV

WITH ITS 2008 ENTRY-LEVEL PLASMA HDTV LINE-UP

Practical, High-tech Features, Stylish Design, and Affordability Make Samsung's Series 4 and

Series 5 Plasma HDTVs the Perfect Choice for Price-Conscious Consumers

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2008 - Samsung Electronics, the leader in HDTV design and

technological innovation, will unveil its groundbreaking new line-up of plasma HDTVs—the

Series 4 and Series 5—at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show. Taking a

cue from the technology created for its DLP HDTVs, Samsung has developed the first 3D-

ready, flat-panel HDTVs on the market with the Series 4 plasma HDTV. Engineered to be

both adaptable and affordable, the entry-level Series 4 and Series 5 are the perfect choice

for consumers looking to enter the plasma space with a cost-effective, flat-panel HDTV

that can do it all. Samsung's plasma lineup will be on display at Booth #11033 during the

International Consumer Electronics Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center,

January 7 through 10.

?The Series 4 and Series 5 lines are prime examples of how Samsung is able to provide

higher-end features and performance at all price points,? said Jonas Tanenbaum, vice

president of Flat Panel Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. ?By integrating 3D

technology into the plasma category, we're offering consumers the benefits of both a flat-

panel set and 3D movie viewing and gaming. We're looking forward to continuing to

expand our new technologies across all of our HDTV categories.?

Both the Series 4 and Series 5 models come packaged in a lustrous, piano-black exterior,

and feature first class components and advanced features typical of premium models.

Built-in entertainment modes automatically optimize image and audio quality to the content

being viewed—a must-have for the avid gamer, sports fan or movie buff. Further

enhancing the Series' viewing experience is the FilterBright™ anti-glare technology, which

produces deeper blacks and an increased contrast ratio for overall superior picture.

A variety of multimedia devices can be easily connected and used through 3 HDMI inputs,

one of which conveniently located on the side of the sets. Extending that connectivity even

further, Samsung has also included a USB2.0 port for 5 series, making it simple to view

contents directly from digital devices such as cameras, MP3 players, and thumb drives. In

addition, the enhanced HDMI-CEC TV remote enables consumers to easily control

multiple devices connected via the HDMI port.

Series 4 Entertainment Plasma HDTV

The Series 4 utilizes technologies and innovations previously available only in 3D-enabled

DLP HDTVs to deliver the superb picture quality of a flat panel TV with enhanced 3D

features. The Series 4 is using an advanced software algorithm to eliminate dither noise

and false contour lines to reproduce clear images, including fast moving action scenes.

The Series 4's multimedia compatibility via 3 HDMI, and sophisticated picture and sound

optimization tools makes it ideal for gamers and movie buffs alike.

The Series 4 Plasma HDTV will be available in March in both 42-inches and 50-inches

model sizes (Model numbers PN42A450P and PN50A450P).

Series 5 Plasma HDTV

The Full HD (1080p) Series 5 sets a new standard for plasma televisions. Utilizing the

same cutting-edge technology employed in the Series 4, it allows users to have optimized

picture and sound quality via a variety of preset modes. It also takes picture quality one

step further by employing a single-scan system. This system makes it possible for the unit

to have only one driving board, as opposed to the usual two. The result is enhanced

performance at a more simplified structure.

Ever aware of the needs of its consumers, it comes equipped with three HDMI 1.3 inputs

as well as a USB2.0 port, making it a true plug-and-play set.

The Series 5 plasma HDTV will be available in March in both 50-inches and 58-inches

(Model numbers PN50A550P and PN58A550P).

