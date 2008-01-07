Samsung Live Blog

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

samsungpress.JPGThe biggest crowd yet streamed into the Samsung press event, and we're here to fill you in on all the latest coolness. We're packed into here like sardines, and something's about to happen. The demo gods are frowning on Samsung today, because an attempt to connect video wirelessly from a camcorder to a TV left the company president hanging out to dry. But all was fixed and the event got back on track.

Talking IPTV—it's going to change the way we interact with our TVs. All high-end TVs will have the ability to read RSS feeds. Trying to simplify the user experience, but what will happen when Grandma wants to subscribe to an RSS feed?
samsungTOC.JPGShowed new design idea, "TOC," stands for Touch of Color. It's a TV and speaker set that's piano black with dark red highlights. Looks really unusual, pretty and touched with embedded color that looks different from every angle.
Series 7 LCD TV: This line has that TOC look, which uses an advanced molding process. It has a built-in Ethernet port, with RSS feeds. There's also a side-mounter USB slot, letting you watch videos and view pics on TV. Matching that up with theater-in-a-box system with that same TOC styling. There also a 5.8GHz wireless subwoofer.

2263DX Dual display monitor: Whoa. It's a 22" display with a little 7" USB monitor hanging off the side of it. Put your widgets on there, or email while you use the larger monitor for bigger projects.

