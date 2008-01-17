Samsung i900 Touchscreen Phone with Gesture Control?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

samsung_i900.jpgWord on the street is that Samsung is developing the i900 — a Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional device complete with a touchscreen. However, unlike the F490, the i900 is expected to feature a full-fledged touchscreen that could include iPhone-esque gesture controls.

The rumour also claims that the i900 will include high-speed data via UTMS and HSDPA 7.2 mbps as well as quad-band GSM, Bluetooth 2.0, a 5 megapixel camera, FM radio, 8GB of internal memory, and microSD expansion. Again, these kinds of rumours are a dime a dozen, so take it with a grain of salt. [kataweb via Slashphone]

