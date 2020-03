Samsung will release three new compact digital cameras this autumn: the Samsung i80, i100 and S1060. The first comes with an all aluminum case with clean retro 70s, almost Bondesque looks, 8.1 megapixel sensor, 3x digital zoom, 3-inch LCD and integrated MP3 player. The i100 pushes the sensor to 10.2 and adds Dual Image Stabilisation system and, for some reason, travel information from 30 countries, all while keeping a similar retro look. [Samsung]