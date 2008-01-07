Samsung HT-BD2 Home Theater in a Box Does Blu-ray in a Box

The Pitch: Samsung's HT-BD2 offers 7.1 speakers, 1,100 watts, HDMi 1.3, 1080p DVD upconversion, 1080p Blu-ray playback, an Ethernet port, and wireless rear satellite speakers for optimal cord invisibility.
The Catch: Although getting Blu-ray in a box with speakers that are "optimised" for the system is good, you may want to pick out a Blu-ray player (like a PS3) that works for you instead of going with an all-in one if you're more familiar with the format.
