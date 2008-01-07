Samsung High End Plasma: Series 7 Getting Ethernet and Amber Tinged Frames



The Catch: Samsung's high end 1080p plasma line comes in three sizes, 50, 58, and 63-inches. The press release is thin on specs but its got the ethernet port for RSS downloads of stock, and weather info. There are four HDMI 1.3 inputs. The chassis has that same amber tint the LCDs have, called TOC and the video processing has been improved in distracted way.

The Catch: If you're getting a plasma, I'd get a Pioneer or Panasonic.

-more- SAMSUNG'S SERIES 7 PLASMA HDTV COMBINES OUTSTANDING PICTURE QUALITY WITH UNPARALLELED ACCESS TO DIGITAL MEDIA

The Latest in HD Technology and an Innovative and Elegant New Design Mark This Premium Line

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2008 - Samsung Electronics, the market leader in digital television innovation, is set to debut the Series 7 plasma HDTV line-up. The elegant new design born from Samsung's expertise in design and R&D brings a never-before-seen "Touch of Color" to consumers' living room. Engineered to deliver pictures so crisp and clear, viewers feel they are part of the onscreen action. In addition, access to digital media has been expanded, while navigation has been simplified, making the Series 7 the premium choice for discerning consumers. Samsung's plasma lineup will be on display at Booth #11033 during the International Consumer Electronics Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7 through 10.

"With the Series 7 plasma, Samsung brings together superior picture quality and gorgeous design to realize the best HDTV for any living room environment" said Jonas Tanenbaum, vice president of Flat Panel Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "We're integrating Ultra FilterBright™ anti-glare technology - which generates a rich, clear, and colorful picture even in bright rooms."

The Series 7 plasma HDTV owes its stellar picture quality to a new software algorithm, which reduces false image contours and enhances moving picture quality. Recognizing that more and more consumers use their HDTV sets as the cornerstone of their home multimedia entertainment centers, the Series 7 enhances its connectivity to provide a new multimedia experience. Consumers can now input, access, and manage more HD devices Page 2 of 2 than ever directly through the set's four HDMI 1.3 inputs. Using the side-mounted USB 2.0 port, consumers can play music and photo files for enjoyment through the HDTV. Access to RSS feeds provides users the most recent news, stock price and weather information.

Just as important as its digital technology is the Series 7's elegant new TOC design (Touch Of Color) which makes it as decorative as it is practical. Inspired by modern looks from the automotive and fashion industries, Samsung's new molding technology creates a clean, smooth finish that is infused with a hint of color during the manufacturing process.

The Series 7 Plasma HDTV will be available in April of 2008 in the following sizes: 50- inches, 58-inches and 63-inches (Model numbers PN50A750T, PN58A750T and PN63A750T).