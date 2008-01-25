Samsung GX-20 DSLR: Pentax K20D's Guts, Different Body

Remember the Pentax K20D, with its Samsung co-developed CMOS image sensor? Well, Samsung has their own take on it—same imaging viscera, but with a different body and software. Oh, the.JPEG processing is done in a slightly disparate way as well. Since the choice between the two largely comes down to looks, which one seems sexier to you? Spec sheet below.

Price (body only) • UK: £ 699 Body material • High-impact plastic with metal sub-structure • Dust and weather resistant seals throughout Sensor

• 14.6 million effective pixels

• 3:2 aspect ratio

• 23.4 x 15.6 mm CMOS sensor

• RGB Color Filter Array

• Built-in fixed low-pass filter

• 15.1 million total pixels

Image processor • PRIME

• 22-bit ADC

Stabilization Sensor shift

Image sizes

• 4688 x 3120 [14.6 MP](RAW/DNG)

• 4672 x 3120 [14.6 MP]

• 3872 x 2592 [10 MP]

• 3008 x 2000 [6 MP]

• 1824 x 1216 [2 MP]

File formats • RAW (DNG)

• RAW + JPEG

• JPEG (EXIF 2.21)

RAW compression n/a

Lens mount • PENTAX bayonet KAF2 mount

• KAF2, KAF, KA mount lenses

Usable lenses

• Schneider D-XENON, D-XENOGON, SAMSUNG lens

• PENTAX DSLR lenses are available

• KAF2, KAF, KA mount lenses

Auto Focus

• TTL phase-matching 11-point AF

• SAFVOX VIII

• AF operational brightness range: EV -1 to 18 (at ISO 100 with f/1.4 lens)

• Focus lock

Lens Servo • Single Servo AF

• Continuous Servo AF

• Manual focus

Focus Point 11 focus points

AF Area Mode

• Single point AF

• Center AF

• Automatic-area AF

Focus Lock

Half-press shutter

AF assist External Speedlite only

Exposure modes

• Auto

• Program

• Shutter Priority AE

• Aperture Priority AE

• Sensitivity Priority AE

• Shutter & Aperture Priority

• Manual

• Bulb

• Flash X-sync

• User Mode

Metering

• TTL open-aperture 16-segment

• Metering : Multi, Center-weighted, Spot

Metering range • EV0 ~ 18 (ISO 100, 50mm F1.4)

Exposure lock Yes

Exposure bracketing

• 2 to 9 frames

• 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV steps

Exposure compen. • +/-3 EV (1/2EV step) , +/-2EV (1/3EV step)

Sensitivity

Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200 (1/3EV or 1/2EV step) 6400 (User setting)

Shutter Electronically controlled vertical-run focal plane shutter

DOF Preview Yes

White balance Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten, Fluorescent (W, D, N), Flash, Manual, Color Temperature (1, 2, 3), One Touch WB

Image parameters /

Presets

• B&W(4 type)

• Sepia(3 type)

• Color (18 type)

• Color extract (6 type)

• Soft (three-level amount adjustable)

• Illustration

• HDR (3 type)

• Slim (+/- 8 level amount adjustable)

• Brightness (+/- 8 level amount adjustable)

Color space • sRGB

• Adobe RGB

Viewfinder • Pentaprism

• 95% Field of View

• Diopter Adjustment -2.5 ~ +1.5m-1

Focusing screen Natural-Bright-Matte II Focusing Screen

LCD monitor Low-temperature polysilicon TFT color LCD Monitor, 2.7" (approximately 230K pixels), Brightness control, Wide angle view

LCD Liveview

• Live View(up to 3min.), Digital Preview

• Field of view 100%, Magnification, Grid display

Self-timer • 2sec., 12sec.

• Remote control, Remote control 3sec. (Compatible with Pentax Remote Control, Optional)

Shooting modes • Single

• Continuous (Hi, Low)

• High-speed Continuous

• Self-timer (12sec., 2sec.)

• Remote Control (3sec.)

• Remote Control Continuous

• Auto Bracket

• Expand Bracket

• Multi Exposure

Continuous • JPEG : 3fps (depends on memory capacity)

• RAW?3fps (up to 9 frames)

Flash

• Type Built-in retractable P-TTL auto pop-up flash

• Modes Auto, Fill-in, Auto & Red eye, Fill-in & Red eye, Front curtain synchro, Front curtain synchro & Red eye, Rear curtain synchro

• Guide Number 13 (at ISO 100)

• Angle of View Coverage 28 mm wide-angle (Equivalent to 35mm)

• Sync. Speed 1/180sec., Red-eye reduction (Control Range : -2 ~ +1 EV)

External flash • Hot Shoe

• X Synchro socket (Sync. Speed : 1/180sec.)

• High Speed Synchro, Wireless Synchro (External Flash)

Playback options

• Single image, Thumbnail, Rotate, Slide Show (Transition Effect), Histogram

• Edit: Rotate, Digital Filter, Picture Wizard * Picture Wizard : Normal, Vivid, Soft, Portrait, Landscape * Picture Wizard Parameter Range : ± 4 (9 steps)

• Digital Filter: B&W (4 types), Sepia (3 types), Color Selection (18 types), Color (6 types), Soft (3 steps), Illustration, HDR (3 steps), Slim (±8 steps), Brightness (±8 steps)

• Pixel Mapping

Connectivity

• Digital Output: USB 2.0 (HI-SPEED)

• Video Output : NTSC, PAL (user selectable)

• DC Power Input Connector : DC 8.3V, 2A (100 ~ 240V)

• External Release Socket

• X Synchro Socket for External Flash

Storage

• SD/MMC

• SDHC

Power Lithium ion battery : SLB-1674, Charger : SBC-L6,

Dimensions 142mm × 101mm × 71.5mm (excluding the projecting parts of the camera)