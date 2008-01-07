Samsung Gives its P2, T10 MP3 Players Bluetooth-Sharing Capabilities

Samsung's providing firmware updates for its P2 and T10 portable music players through a new service called Bluewave. The first update will allow owners of said players to share songs via Bluetooth. Future updates will be "based on further customer research." Get excited!!! Check the full press release after the jump

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2008 - Samsung Electronics, a market leader and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, introduces Blue Wave, a new customer-centric program that allows consumers to update their Bluetooth-enabled P2 and T10 portable media players with the latest in-demand features through firmware upgrades. With Blue Wave, Samsung offers a value-enhancing activity for consumers to take advantage of even after the sale. Blue Wave upgrades are available at www.mpfreedom.com. The initial upgrade will allow for Bluetooth file transfer between the P2 or T10 and compatible Bluetooth-enable devices, as well as pairing the P2 with compatible Bluetooth-enabled cell phones. Future additional upgrades will be made available based on further consumer research conducted by Samsung to offer the added features consumers desire most in their portable media players. Samsung's portable media player lineup will be on display at Booth #11033 during the International Consumer Electronics Show, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7 through 10.

"Samsung Electronics is proud to have developed a program like Blue Wave, which continues to enhance the value of our portable media players even after the sale, providing access to constant upgrades with the latest available technology and features as they become available," said Reid Sullivan, vice president of Digital Audio & Video Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "The Samsung P2 and T10 are ready to bring even more value to consumers with updates to the powerful capabilities utilizing the benefits of Bluetooth technology."