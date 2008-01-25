How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung G600 Coming to Australia

After months of being told "probably not" from Samsung, they announced last night that they'll be releasing the G600 5 megapixel cameraphone in Australia in March. It will be available through Optus stores "on an affordable plan". I'll be getting my hands on one in a couple of weeks - you guys will be the first to know what I think.

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

