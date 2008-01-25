After months of being told "probably not" from Samsung, they announced last night that they'll be releasing the G600 5 megapixel cameraphone in Australia in March. It will be available through Optus stores "on an affordable plan". I'll be getting my hands on one in a couple of weeks - you guys will be the first to know what I think.
Samsung G600 Coming to Australia
