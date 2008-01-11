Samsung Touch-Screen F490 Mobile Launched Today, To Be Licked Later in The Year

The Samsung F490 has been launched today, but not at CES. As expected, the touch-based phone from Samsung, looks pretty. The mobile has a 3.2-inch 262,000 colour touchscreen, 5 megapixel camera and supports HSDPA at 3.6Mbps. No release date yet for the US, but it looks like it will reach Europe first for a whooping $US734 without contract. Full official specs are after the jump.

Tri band GSM (900/1800/1900), UMTS 2100, HSDPA 3.6 Mbps 3.2″ 262K Colour 16:9 Wide Full Touch Display with Haptics feedback Croix interface 5 mpx camera, video recording (MPEG4, QVGA at 15 fps) Front camera for video calls Video playback at 30 fps 130 MB of Internal memory Built-in mobile Google apps microSD card slot standard 3.5 mm headphone jack Bluetooth 2.0 (A2DP+AVRCP), USB 2.0 Dimensions: 115 x53.5 x11.8 mm Weight: 102g

Looks nice, but $800+ for a phone with 130MB of internal RAM and 0.46-inch thick? Not for us, thanks. [Unwired View]