How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rumours: Ultraportable Macbook and the Multitouch Trackpad

macbookpro0420061024.jpegMacrumors is reporting that the rumoured ultraportable Macbook we're hoping for at Macworld 08 is to have Multitouch trackpad and external optical. The optical makes sense, and is welcome. The Multitouch Trackpad rumour is a curiousity: Macbooks already use simple multitouch in trackpads for two-finger scrolling. Maybe a Leopard update will allow for things like zooming and swiping, like the iPhone. [Macrumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles