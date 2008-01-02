Macrumors is reporting that the rumoured ultraportable Macbook we're hoping for at Macworld 08 is to have Multitouch trackpad and external optical. The optical makes sense, and is welcome. The Multitouch Trackpad rumour is a curiousity: Macbooks already use simple multitouch in trackpads for two-finger scrolling. Maybe a Leopard update will allow for things like zooming and swiping, like the iPhone. [Macrumors]
Rumours: Ultraportable Macbook and the Multitouch Trackpad
