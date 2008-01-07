Fire out of the Philips press conference was that Target was going Blu-ray exclusive, a rumour that had already made the rounds before and was debunked. We just talked to the Blu-ray guys and to Philips—it's actually the same news as before. Target is still selling HD DVD discs and the Xbox 360's HD DVD player. God, it would've been the last thing HD DVD needed.
Rumour Smashed: Target NOT Going Totally Blu-ray Exclusive
