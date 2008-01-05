Nintendo's just dropped the hammer on the NYT story saying the Nintendo DS will get full versions of downloadable games. Turns out that it's not true, and they were just thinking of the old DS getting demos via the Wii. The Ninty says these demos will be playable just like a normal game (but won't have all the content, of course) after you download it, but will be erased once the DS is turned off! [NYT]
Rumour Smashed: Nintendo DS Not Getting Downloadable Full Version Games
