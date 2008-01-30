Rugged Camera from Minox is Waterproof to 10 Metres and Just Rubbery

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

minoxdc6033wp.jpgManly and rugged outdoorsmen with small rucksacks might find Minox's DC6033 WP so far up their mountain path it's parked in their crevasse. Encased in rubber armour, the six-megapixel point-and-shoot camera is dust, dirt, sand and salt-proof, and you can take it underwater to a depth of 10 metres.

As well as a 4x zoom, the MINOCTAR lens is multi-coated with a 42mm fixed focal length, allowing for macro shots as close as 61cms. There's a two-inch TFT colour screen, built-in flash and, as well as an internal memory of 16MB, there's a slot for an SD memory card up to 2GB. Running on two AA batteries, the DC6033 WP will be available for US$299. [Aving USA]

