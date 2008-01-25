Rock Band Standalone Instruments Get Ship Dates, Price

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The days of only being able to buy Rock Band instruments in a gigantic pack are about to come to an end as the creators just announced dates and pricing on their instruments. The drums will be US$79 on February 12 and the guitar will be US$59 on April 1. The PlayStation 3 version of the guitar will work on both PS3 and PS2, and will also get the US$59 price tag. There's no announcement for the USB microphone, however, but you can rig up your own mic by using a standard USB mic or just the Xbox Live headset and a controller.

AU: Man, I'd just love it if we had a release date in Australia... Of course, I'm sure our good friends at Kotaku AU will update us when that happens.

