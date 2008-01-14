How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rock Band Stage Kit Gives You Smoke, Lights, Asthma

Rock%20Band%20Stage%20Kit%20GI.jpgThose fellows over at Destructoid have uncovered the Rock Band Stage Kit, bringing you even closer to your rock star dreams. The yet-to-be-launched peripheral kit was spotted on GameStop's website, retailing for $US99.99, all we know is it will include an interactive light and smoke show. Sure, you may think such a kit is totally unnecessary, but you would be wrong, like you were about that "chick" not being a transvestite.

What could be greater than being that bit closer to your rock'n'roll dream? You did stop to notice you are chucking out pseudo riffs on a big, fake plastic guitar, right? Call me an ass, but I'll be in line—it's an interactive light and smoke show, man. Oh, the joy. The screen-cap details the kit shall be dropping on 23rd June, which cannot come to soon for me. Eat my synthetic smoke...wait, let me turn the smoke alarms off and get ready for some self-inflicted bronchial bashing. [Destructoid]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles