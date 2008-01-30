Robots Sniff Out Pollens So Japanese Don't Have To

Worried about springtime pollen levels, Weathernews, Inc. of Tokyo is sending out an army of robot noses to monitor allergens. Two hundred 12-inch spherical robots are being strung up across Japan, each with monitoring gear that tests levels of airborne cedar and cypress pollen. Every bot hangs outside a volunteer's home, its "eyes" flashing colours matching the current alert levels, and Weathernews' Tokyo office compiles the data into an online map. Pairs of glowing red robot eyes warning people of a health risk? Sounds a tad too anime to us. [Weathernews via Pink Tentacle]