CES is upon us and we've got a load of events this weekend (not to mention news dropping) showing off all the new gadgets of 2008. On Saturday, there's the CES Unveiled event at 4PM PST (7PM EST) which we'll be reporting live at. Then, on Sunday, there's loads, loads and loads of press conferences. LG, Toshiba, Sharp, Philips, Samsung and Sony (not to mention others) will be dumping news on you starting from 8AM PST (11AM EST), followed by further events Sunday night at 7PM PST (10PM EST) where many other companies will be showing off their wares. We'll be reporting live and liveblogging all this stuff, so don't miss it.
Road to CES: It's Here!
