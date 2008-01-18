How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ripple-Mini PC Packs an Awful Lot of Computing into $150

Ripple%20Mini%20ITX%20GI.jpgThose Koreans sure do get spoiled on the technology front; check out Ripple's Ripple-Mini PC, for example. The device, which will retail for a shockingly low €90 ($150), will pack in an Intel Celeron M215 (1.33GHz), 1GB RAM, SiS 662 North Bridge and SiS 964L South Bridge, all in a dinky 20x300x220mm, Mac mini-esque case. Hit the gallery for some more shots.

Ripple_Mini_003.jpgRipple_Mini_002.jpgRipple_Mini_001.jpg

We just cannot get over the price of this machine. Sure, it may be far off from an 8-core super beast, but given the spec, it is firmly in Everex's gPC territory. Given the price, it is firmly in a class of its own. We know the currency conversion rates mean even if it did come to US shores, (don't count on it), it would be priced a lot higher, but the tech per dollar bang would still be very impressive. Gosh, those lucky Koreans get all the cheap technology goodness. [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles