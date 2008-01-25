Ring Gun Won't Get Through Airport Security

This ring gun is all old-timey, and there's not a lot of info out there about it, which is too bad. I wonder how it actually works, and if it can fire shots without breaking the finger of the wearer. I also wonder how safe it'd be to carry a loaded gun around on your finger, as you could have some pretty horrible accidents fishing around for your keys in your pockets. But I suppose with bullets that small it'd be tough for it to do all too much damage. What do you think, bloodthirsty, gun-loving American commenters?

[Ring Gun via Spulch]