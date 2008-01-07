Ridata Intros 128GB SATA SSDs, Speeds Past Competition

Ridata introduced three SSDs today, in 32-, 64-, and 128GB capacities. We've seen SSDs this large before, but Ridata claims 170MB/sec read and 105MB/sec write speeds, blowing out their recent competition. Full release after the jump.

Ridata Ramps Up 2.5" SATA SSD Read Speed to Sizzling 300MBPS

Read: Up to 170MB/per sec.; Write: Up to 105MB/per sec.

Available in Up to 128GB Capacity

Diamond Bar, Calif.—Jan. 07, 2008 —Advanced Media, Inc., manufacturer and marketer of the popular Ridata brand of recordable CD and DVD media, electronic storage products, and digital media accessories, announced the introduction of a non-volatile 2.5" SATA Solid State Disk (SSD) that truly burst reads at an amazing rate of 300MB per second. The faster speed Serial ATA (SATA) drive is available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.

"SSD drives offer a host of benefits over traditional hard disk drives. Cool and silent running; fast data access times; dependability and resistance to harsh environments make SSD drives a serious contender for virtually replacing Hard Disc Drives," remarked Harvey Liu, Advanced Media President. "The read rate of our 2.5" SATA SSD drive provides users with a phenomenally fast speed. For instance, it reduces boot up and seek times to mere seconds, while installation of new software programs can be accomplished in seconds rather than minutes."

Data Integrity

The Ridata SSD drive is inherently resistant to vibration, shock, and temperature extremes. It is very reliable with more than 4,000,000 hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF). Data integrity is further supported by static wearing leveling and Reed-Solomon ECC(RS-ECC 6/8/10 symbols). With a SMART features and write endurance cycle (P/E) of more than 2,000,000 times, the Ridata SSD drive is built to securely write and store critical data.

NAND Flash Technology

The Ridata 2.5" SATA SSD drive is a cutting-edge solid-state flash disk, based on NAND flash technology. It has no moving parts, which allows it to be virtually silent, run cooler, and use less power than a traditional hard disk drive. It is NAND technology that provides the drive's data transfer rates of up to 170MB per second for maximum sequential read.

Using single-level-chip technology, the Ridata SSD drive provides consistent performance, handles operating temperature up to 85˚F, and has extremely low-power consumption in comparison to a traditional hard drive. The Ridata SSD is among the lightest-weight storage drives available. It is excellent for performance-driven and rugged environments, such as laptops, and industrial, professional, and military applications.

Performance

The drive requires only a five-volt power supply. Because of its low-power consumption, user time on a laptop or other mobile computing application is dramatically extended. Having no mechanical parts, low power consumption, and minimal heat generation, the Ridata SSD drive is a natural alternative for a greener environment.

Mechanical

Meeting bus interface industry standard Serial ATA (SATA) ensures there are no host compatibility or upgrading issues. The Ridata drive offers reliable temperature (0 to 70C) and humidity resistance, assuring long-lasting data storage. The 2.5" drives weighs 64.5 grams with dimensions of 101.85 x 69.85 x 9mm.

Availability

The Ridata burst read up to 300MB/ps and up to 170MB sequential read transfer rate 2.5" SATA - as well as its 1.8" IDE - based SSD cards are available through system integrators, selected retailers, and Ridata distributors. Visit www.ritekusa.com for more information.

About Advanced Media (RITEK USA)

Advanced Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of RITEK Corporation, the world's largest optical media manufacturer. Advanced Media is the sole North and South American marketer and distributor of the RIDATA brand of recordable CD and DVD media as well as other types of electronic storage media. , Since its formation in 2001, Advanced Media has experienced phenomenal annual growth and is already a leading marketer of electronic storage products in the American market.

The Ridata brand offers an extensive line of flash memory products including the cutting edge Solid State Drive (SSD) Series and up to 16GB 266X CF Cards. The brand also features USB EZ Drives including the award-winning Yego USB Hub drive and other USB drives such as the Twister USB drive. Ridata's cornerstone products include Blu-Ray DVD series, HD DVD series, DL DVD-R/+R, DVD+/-R/RW, and CD-R/RW

RITEK for years has been defining and redefining the optical storage market. Around the world, its name is synonymous with innovation, quality, and unparalleled consistency. Its ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 9002, OHSAS 18001, and Green mark certification from the EPA prove RITEK's commitment to quality control.