Going once, going twice, sold to Verizon! Or something like that. The FCC's 700MHz spectrum auction starts today, and you can watch all of the hot bidding action right here. It's auction 73, and the page is so exciting I nearly peed my pants.

Don't know what the hell we're talking about? No worries, scan our ultimate guide to the 700MHz auction and why you should care about it. [FCC]