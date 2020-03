The Matrix M6001 watch reminds us of a perfectly restored 1960 Ford we were riding around in at CES this week, with its shiny dashboard and retro speedometer numerals. Unlike most gimmicky watches from the East, this $US74 one's easy to decipher. Bonus pic on the next page:



Take your pick of band colours to go with its stainless steel case, and you're good to go, daddy-o. [Funshop, via BeSportier and Technabob]