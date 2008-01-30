Remote Pet Feeder: Dish Out the Food and Watch Precious Eat From Around the Globe

Using Ergo Pet Feeders and INSTEON home control technology, creepy pet lovers can feed their precious animals and watch them eat from anywhere in the world. Now that is what I call a vacation!

If you can access your PC from a remote location (with remote desktop or a similar application), you can schedule feedings and instruct the camera to take photos during those times when you are not around to sit and watch your pet eat. You can even purchase an additional IR illuminator to watch the heart pounding action in total darkness. All of this creepy pet love can be yours for US$300. [Product Page via TRFJ]