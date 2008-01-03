Jim Jannard, the rambunctious Oakley founder and Red HD camera revolutionary has taken a leak into his own hands and confirmed that the company's next camera, a pocketable pro dubbed Scarlet, will be shown at this year's NAB. Jim: I'm glad you're pushing the tech toward consumers. This sounds like an interesting dovetail with the redcode rumours from Macworld. [RED Forums]
Red "Pocket Professional Camera" AKA "Scarlet" To See Daylight at NAB
