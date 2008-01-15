Sometimes, the internet opens up doors to worlds of geekery that you never knew existed. I guess I shouldn't judge people for being into whatever it is they're into as long as it doesn't intrude on my life, but… come on. Lion of the Sun makes custom animal masks and costumes that are super-realistic, featuring mouths that actually move when you talk. They're impressive, to say the least, and you can even get them with built-in night vision if you have the scratch (no pun intended). There's a huge gallery of different costumes, and you just know that they all end just before the camera turns off and there's some hot bear-on-lion furry love action. If there was ever an appropriate time for the tried-and-true "do not want" internet catchphrase, this is it.
Realistic Animal Cosplay Costumes Reveal Frightening New Depths of Dorkdom
