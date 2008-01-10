In Samsung's booth there's a 57" display with a Star Trek-like visor above it. The visor, called WAVEscape by Reactrix, contains a camera that can track your motion and distinguish it from the person next to you and all of the other people in the room, allowing you to use natural motions to interact with things on the screen: spin a globe, spike a volleyball and yes, punch a panda. Come on, you know you would if you could. Video by Curtis Walker [Reactrix]
Reactrix WAVEscape Feels Like Invisible Wii, Is Nearly As Fun
