RCA Brings HD Shooting to its Small Wonder Line

The Pitch: RCA is releasing four new models its super-simple Small Wonder video cameras, including one that shoots in 720p HD. Other models include smaller and more rugged versions designed for YouTube uploaders on the go, all for pretty reasonably prices. The Catch: Just because a camera can shoot HD resolution doesn't mean it'll look all that great, and this line of cameras is know for its small size and price rather than its quality. Hit the jump for the full pressers.

RCA EXPANDS POPULAR SMALL WONDER LINE OF DIGITAL CAMCORDERS TO FOUR AFFORDABLE, EASY-TO-USE MODELS IN 2008

Small Wonder Facilitates Easy Upload to YouTube

LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2008 - RCA is expanding its popular Small Wonder line of affordable digital camcorders with four easy-to-use models, all with the capability of uploading video content to YouTube. The new versions include a high-def-capable Small Wonder Camcorder and a versatile, travel-worthy model.

Designed to meet the needs of consumers who want an inexpensive and simple way to capture and share precious memories, each of the new camcorders is extremely compact and stores video on convenient SD or microSD cards (depending on the model). No need to mess with tapes, and no more fast forwarding or rewinding.

Operation is as easy as it gets — just hit the red record button and watch the action unfold on the onboard color LCD screen. You can instantly play (and delete) video clips on the color LCD or connect the camcorder to your TV for big-screen viewing. In keeping with RCA's previous Small Wonder camcorders, there's no need to worry about recharging batteries because the new models run on two AA batteries. A convenient USB arm facilitates quick connections to your PC when you want to archive footage.

RCA makes it simple for users to upload and save their favorite Small Wonder video clips. The new models also feature a new version of the built-in Memory Manager™ software making it easier than ever to edit and share your videos online or via e-mail. Plus, there's a convenient new sharing functionality that lets you upload video clips directly to YouTube™ or to Box.net, a secure online storage and sharing service. Another key feature, EZ Grab™, enables the user to select any paused frame in any video and save it as a single .JPG or .BMP image to share with friends and family.

A Camcorder for Everyone

"Studies have shown that there's a significant market for camcorders that are affordable and simple to operate, which is what the Small Wonder line is all about," said Tom Malone, president of Audiovox Electronics Corp., which recently acquired Thomson Americas Audio/Video and Accessory businesses, including the RCA brand for audio/video products. "With the introduction of these four new models, we now offer a camcorder for just about everyone, including moms, dads, kids, grandparents, and vacationers who want a compact and simply way to document their travels."

Coming mid year and aimed at consumers who want simplicity as well as excellent image quality, the top-of-the-line EZ300HD has a 2.4-inch LCD screen with improved viewing in bright sunlight and 2GB of internal flash memory that offers 30 minutes of recording time in 720p (1280 x 720) HD mode. Six hours of recording time is possible in the lower-quality HQ mode. The camcorder is also optimized for low-light recording.

Ideal for vacationers, the EZ210 Traveler is the most versatile camcorder in RCA's Small Wonder line, boasting a 320x240-resolution 2.4-inch LCD screen, designed for high visibility outdoor use with removable carrying and attachment clips and shock-proof battery contacts. Available in a two tone black and red, the EZ210 ships with a 2GB SD card, which provides one hour of near-DVD-quality recording time and more than six hours using the Web Sharing mode and has a mount for a tripod. Suggested retail price is $149.99.

The EZ205 Pocket camcorder lists for $99.99 and ships with a 1GB microSD card, providing 30 minutes of recording time in near DVD quality mode or six hours in Web Sharing mode. It has a 1.5-inch LCD screen and boasts improved low-light recording, sporting a pearl white finish with champagne-peach colored trim accents.

Available in black, the EZ200 MyLife camcorder features a 1.5-inch LCD screen and ships with a 1GB microSD card to provide 30 minutes of recording time in HQ mode or two hours in Web Sharing mode. The new Web Photo button enables users to quickly capture a video frame and save it as a single image to share later. Total recording time can be significantly expanded with microSD memory cards up to 8GB. Perfect for kids and young adults who want to personalize their camcorder, RCA also offers optional "exact-fit" custom skins from SkinIt™ for the EZ200. Suggested retail price is $89.99.

All the new RCA Small Wonder models have web photo capability and memory expansion through a SD or microSD card slot.