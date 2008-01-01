R/C Spy Snooper Robot is Undetectable...Like a Fat, Clumsy Ninja

According to the product page, the R/C Spy Snooper robot vehicle is "capable of entering a room undetected." Call me crazy, but you would have to be blind, deaf or both to miss a robot that measures 9-inches long and about 10-inches high when it enters a room. On the plus side, the device looks pretty cool and it can transmit audio to a receiver up to 150 feet away. Just don't expect to pick anything up except laughter and not-so top secret information on how much of a tool you are. Available for around $US80. [Product Page via Gadgets News via Geek Alerts]