RC Cooler Robot Brings You Beers When No One Else Will

The Skinny: No more yelling across the room, ordering the kids to bring you that brewski when you have an RC Cooler from Inter Active Toy. The Catch: It runs on eight C batteries, but they are said to last for six hours of continuous use. We just wish it were rechargeable, with its own little charging garage.

It has a 30-foot range, and can hold a six pack on ice if you're really thirsty. Might be a great drink trolley for the Gizmodian lair. Check this $US49.99 sobriety transformation device scooting around on its four sturdy wheels, ready to do your bidding as you manipulate its handy remote control. Available this spring. [Interactive Toy]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

