RC Cooler Robot Brings You Beers When No One Else Will

The Skinny: No more yelling across the room, ordering the kids to bring you that brewski when you have an RC Cooler from Inter Active Toy. The Catch: It runs on eight C batteries, but they are said to last for six hours of continuous use. We just wish it were rechargeable, with its own little charging garage.

It has a 30-foot range, and can hold a six pack on ice if you're really thirsty. Might be a great drink trolley for the Gizmodian lair. Check this $US49.99 sobriety transformation device scooting around on its four sturdy wheels, ready to do your bidding as you manipulate its handy remote control. Available this spring. [Interactive Toy]