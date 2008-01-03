Question of the Day: Which Music Player Do You Use?

Do you know anybody that doesn't have a portable music player, let alone several? It's 2008, and just about everyone we know has either an iPod, Zune, SanDisk or cellphone that can play back MP3s on the go. Here's our question to you: which PMPs do you own, and which one is your "main" player? If you have more than one type, vote for the one you use the most.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.