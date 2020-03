Mobile phones are everywhere —that is obvious. But many people insist on keeping that landline around for some reason or another (what's up Mum!). So our burning question to you is: Do you still keep a landline or have you fully embraced the 21st century and ditched it. Inquiring minds need to know.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.