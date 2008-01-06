Quartics Mobile2Display Wirelessly Clones Your Phone

It didn't look like much passing by, but the folks at Quartics have come up with a way to transmit your Windows Mobile phone's screen to a display via a Wi-Fi dongle at 8 frames per second, allowing the world (or at least the room) to see what you see on your tiny display. A WM6 program was first on Quartics' agenda but the guys said they were hard at work on an iPhone version that should be coming out soon. Quartics has a similar product called PC2TV, that delivers 1280x720 continuous screen shots wirelessly at 15 frames per second, with 30fps if you can get your screen res down to 1280x720. [Quartics]