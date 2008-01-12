How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pull Your Dog's Hair Out with the Pet Furminator

furminator.jpgDog or cat hair problems? The Pet Furminator somehow gets to the undercoat where hair is matted, leaving the shiny topcoat untouched. Looks like a great way to solve that problem of furballs and hairs sticking to everything in your abode, including you. Or, you could solve the problem by just not living with a bunch of animals. Heck, you could just take a cue from the cuisine of some foreign countries, where uttering the sentence "I had a dog" isn't a wistful reminiscence, but refers to last night's dinner. After all, it's all protein. [Hardware Aisle]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles