When we first laid eyes on this PSP solar charger, we thought it looked sweet. Seemingly attaching to the outside casing of your PSP, two solar panels could recharge our handhelds while we played endlessly on sunny days as we wasted our life away in hammock bliss. For just over $30, that deal didn't sound bad at all.

And then we remembered. You can't play the PSP in the sun. The screen isn't bright enough to counteract all that unlimited free energy. [product via kotaku]