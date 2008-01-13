PS3 Production Cost Down 50%, Sony Finally Breaking Even

While the PlayStation 3 cost Sony somewhere around $800 when it was launched in Nov. 2006, Sony has told Business Week that the PS3 now costs about $450 to produce—or right around the cost of their console 40GB console (and frankly, the 80GB version can't be costing Sony much more).

While the news in no way implies it's time for another price drop, we wouldn't call it crazy for Sony to have "$300 PS3" scribbled into their Worst Case Scenario, Holy Crap How Are We Still in Third Place handbook. [businessweek via ps3fanboy]