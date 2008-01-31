PS2 Guitar Pedal Lets You Star Power, Whammy With Your Feet

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

rockpedal.jpgMaking your fake guitar automatically whammy may be a step too far, but if you want to make Guitar Hero slightly easier for yourself, check out these guitar pedals. They're wireless, which is nice, but PS2 only, which isn't nice, and run off 4 AA batteries, which really isn't nice. But they allow you to either activate star power or hit the whammy bar with your feet instead of your hands, making sure your hands stay exactly where they're supposed to be to not miss a note. The price of kinda-sorta cheating? US$25. [Best Buy via Joystiq]

