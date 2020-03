What's better than a digital photo frame that takes in SD, MS, MMC and XD cards to plaster your loved ones on an 8-inch LCD? One that also includes a photo printer on board. The back of this PhotoBox has a 300x300dpi printer, which shoots out snaps at a rate of 1 every 42 seconds. As an especially tacked-on bonus, there are speakers on the back that play back WMA audio (or the audio from AVI files). Available now for an unspecified amount of Korean Won.