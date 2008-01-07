We snagged a second with Wolfgang Schlichting, IDC's research director for removable storage, to ask what the picture looks like for HD DVD. His thoughts? HD DVD isn't dead yet. Toshiba will probably produce dual format players (Blu-ray and HD DVD) and differentiate with HD DVD-only on the low-end. The key is for them to stay strong through the next year. One of the most insightful predictions we've heard about the format war since the Warner defection.
Prediction: HD DVD Not Dead, Toshiba Will Produce Dual Format HD Players
