Powramid Power Strip Lifts, Separates Your AC Adapters

Although this Powramid looks quite similar to the flying saucer surge protector we saw last month, this looks a bit more refined in terms of not looking like some guy made it in his garage. The Powramid has the same six outlets that the flying saucer had, but has their outlets facing right side up, meaning your adapters will hang naturally instead of dangling backwards. And best of all the thing will be only less than $30, meaning that it's not that much more than a standard power strip. [Blast Magazine]