Portable Dreamcast Makes Us Cast Our Dreams Away in Favour of Reality, Almost

The Dreamcast, borderline success that it was, always held a special place in our hearts. We just had a soft spot for punching the crap out of each other during a session of Virtua Fighter. That is why this Portable Dreamcast, put together by a zealous fanboy, has us experiencing a warm feeling in the pits of our stomachs.

What could endear us more to the plastic, white, game-playing god? An absence of a disc tray, meaning the disc spins freely, thus creating an awesome spectacle on LCD screen and off. Smashing. Only thing is; we can't get our hands on one. Oh, the bitter sweet irony; how it burns us so. [Dvice]