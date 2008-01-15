Porn Studio Ditches HD DVD for Blu-ray in 2008

We missed this story while we were wandering around the halls of AVN, checking out streaming porn boxes, but apparently Digital Playground is dropping HD DVD in favour of Blu-ray in 2008. Joone, the founder of the video label, says they're dropping it not just because Warner and other companies switched, but because their Blu-ray titles actually outsold HD DVDs already. What can we take from this? One, Digital Playground and other studios will probably stop selling HD DVD porn by the end of 2008. Two, PlayStation 3 owners really like porn in their living rooms. [i4u]