Polk Audio SurroundBar 360 DVD Theatre Does 5.1 With a Single Speaker

The Skinny: Polk Audio SurroundBar 360 DVD Theater rocks the 5.1-channel sound with one slim bar-shaped bank of speakers. Pop a DVD into the separate console and you've got an instant home theatre that can toss sounds every which way. The Catch: We're wondering how gutsy that "PowerPort" bass is going to sound, but fear that our socks will remain completely on throughout. Jump for another pic and the press release.



Polk Audio to Debut Single Speaker Home Theater System at CES '08

— SurroundBar®360º DVD Theater Offers the Perfect Blend Of Form and Function in a Two-Piece System —

What: Polk Audio will use the occasion of the 2008 Consumer Electronics Show to debut the SurroundBar® 360º DVD Theater, a complete, two-piece home theater featuring a single, sleek, aesthetically pleasing SurroundBar multichannel speaker and a separate, compact console with integrated DVD/CD player, FM/AM tuner, and a front USB input for connecting a portable MP3 player.

The speaker enclosure features a physical design that is similar to the company's acclaimed SurroundBar single-cabinet multichannel speaker. Like its immediate predecessor, the new 5.1-channel SurroundBar® 360º DVD Theater incorporates the sonic benefits of the company's SDA® technology and patented PowerPort® bass venting for true-to-life surround imaging

The system includes a host of inputs/outputs, HDMI connectivity, a single 15' cable (console to speaker) and two sets of Cradle Mounts for installation flexibility. The SurroundBar®360º DVD Theater is clearly the high-output home theater solution for consumers who want maximum performance and convenience, without the clutter of typical component systems.

Polk Audio will conduct a limited number of SurroundBar® 360º DVD Theater demonstrations at CES. Appointments are recommended. (See below for contact information.)

Also on display will be the new I-Sonic® Entertainment System 2. This second generation I-Sonic features the same stunning sound as the original tabletop model, but with an iPod dock and full player control. Additionally, the I-Sonic ES2 features iTunes® Tagging for HD Radio®.

When: 2008 Consumer Electronics Show, January 7 - 10, 2008 Where: South Hall Booth #20507, Las Vegas Convention Center