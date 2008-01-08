How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Polaroid Unveils 2008 Lineup: Media Storage, TV, and Digital Imaging

Polaroid's CES lineup is a little on the underwhelming side, but there are a few products that are worth a quick mention. These products include the Freescape Media Exchange, the Freescape mobile player, a full-HD widescreen LCD TV, a Wi-Fi digital frame, and an 8.0 megapixel camera. More details after the break.

Freescape Mobile PlayerPolaroid 8.0 Megapixel CameraFreescape Digital Picture FrameFreescape Digital Media ExchangePolaroid Full HD LCD TV

•Freescape Digital Media Exchange: Offers a simple solution to media storage and sharing using a digital entertainment center than unlocks recorded television, movies, and photos and channels them into a living room or home theater. It can also wirelessly transfer data to another Freescape device to another &nmdash;anywhere in the world.

•Freescape Mobile Player: Takes the Freescape Digital Media Exchange experience mobile. Features a 4.3" LCD screen.

•Full HD Widescreen LCD TV with Digital (ATSC) Tuner: Features full 1080p High Definition with 1920 x 1080 resolution, a built-in hybrid digital and analog tuner, and 18 inputs and outputs - including three HDMI.

•Freescape 10.2" WiFi Digital Photo Frame: Features a 10.2" color LCD screen,16:9 widescreen picture, 800 x 400 resolution, 32MB internal memory, MP3 support, integrated speakers and remote control.

• 8.0 Megapixel Camera: 3.0" TFT screen, 32MB internal storage, 20 different scene modes, 3x optical and 4x digital zoom.

There has been no word yet on pricing or release dates.

[Polaroid]

