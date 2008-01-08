Polaroid Unveils 2008 Lineup: Media Storage, TV, and Digital Imaging

Polaroid's CES lineup is a little on the underwhelming side, but there are a few products that are worth a quick mention. These products include the Freescape Media Exchange, the Freescape mobile player, a full-HD widescreen LCD TV, a Wi-Fi digital frame, and an 8.0 megapixel camera. More details after the break.

•Freescape Digital Media Exchange: Offers a simple solution to media storage and sharing using a digital entertainment center than unlocks recorded television, movies, and photos and channels them into a living room or home theater. It can also wirelessly transfer data to another Freescape device to another &nmdash;anywhere in the world. •Freescape Mobile Player: Takes the Freescape Digital Media Exchange experience mobile. Features a 4.3" LCD screen. •Full HD Widescreen LCD TV with Digital (ATSC) Tuner: Features full 1080p High Definition with 1920 x 1080 resolution, a built-in hybrid digital and analog tuner, and 18 inputs and outputs - including three HDMI. •Freescape 10.2" WiFi Digital Photo Frame: Features a 10.2" color LCD screen,16:9 widescreen picture, 800 x 400 resolution, 32MB internal memory, MP3 support, integrated speakers and remote control. • 8.0 Megapixel Camera: 3.0" TFT screen, 32MB internal storage, 20 different scene modes, 3x optical and 4x digital zoom.

There has been no word yet on pricing or release dates.

