Pizza Hut Starts Text Message Delivery In US

Pizza Hut, ever expanding both waistlines and accessibility to their greasy goodness, has launched a new mobile ordering service allowing users to text message 4 pizza. Apparently online pizza orders have really taken off, accounting for 20 percent of total sales (that stat is either from Pizza Hut or Papa John's, we couldn't discern from the copy) and texting could account for another huge percentage as well.

I realised I was getting old when not so long ago I ordered a pizza via the web for the first time and waited nervously for it to come. It reminded me of tales from Amazon's launch, when customers didn't trust entering their credit cards into their computers...so they instead told the numbers to strangers at Amazon call centres who would write the digits on loose leaf. [reuters/I4U]