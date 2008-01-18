How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pizza Hut Starts Text Message Delivery In US

Picture%201.pngPizza Hut, ever expanding both waistlines and accessibility to their greasy goodness, has launched a new mobile ordering service allowing users to text message 4 pizza. Apparently online pizza orders have really taken off, accounting for 20 percent of total sales (that stat is either from Pizza Hut or Papa John's, we couldn't discern from the copy) and texting could account for another huge percentage as well.

I realised I was getting old when not so long ago I ordered a pizza via the web for the first time and waited nervously for it to come. It reminded me of tales from Amazon's launch, when customers didn't trust entering their credit cards into their computers...so they instead told the numbers to strangers at Amazon call centres who would write the digits on loose leaf. [reuters/I4U]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles