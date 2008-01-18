Pioneer MEP-7000 and SEP-C1 Software Is Digital DJ Dream, Purists' Nightmare

Rather like some of my Swedish girlfriends, Pioneer is going after mobile DJs and bars with their new MEP-7000 player and matching SEP-C1 controller. The MEP-7000 allows to play anything except vinyl (which will probably cause a Macbook-Air-sized conflict), including MP3, WAV, AIFF and AAC files, from any source, including hard drives, CD, DVD, USB keys and computers. It can also work alongside software DJ applications, like their own DJS or Serato Scratch Live and Traktor. Pioneer says that it can also be set up to play things automatically (vade retro!), but I guess that's OK if you are a mobile DJ or own a bar, with or without Swedish girlfriends.

Introducing Pioneer's MEP-7000 Multi Entertainment Player, incorporating the SEP-C1 Software Entertainment Controller

16th January 2008: Pioneer today announces its new multi-entertainment player and controller, primarily for the mobile DJ and bar market, the MEP-7000.

The MEP-7000 offers a flexible high quality solution specifically with digital music in mind, being compact and easily to transport, yet inheriting the basic functions and features of the popular CDJ series CD Decks. The MEP-7000 enables users to play MP3/AAC files stored on various memory formats, along with playback of music from conventional media such as CD/CD-ROM/DVD-ROM discs. The system can also be setup to playback and mix music automatically using playlists, allowing the system to entertain when no DJ is present.

The MEP-7000 and SEP-C1 are a response to the trend of laptops being utilized by professional DJs. Recent developments have changed the way mobile and club DJs organise and play their music. No longer carrying boxes of vinyl or CD's full of music. Laptops, USB flash media and hard drives are becoming standard amongst the DJ community.

Key new features to this product type are the 4.3-inch colour LCD screen that gives clear accurate information, allowing intuitive and easy menu navigation. The MEP-7000 transforms into a Karaoke playback device when a CD-G disc is inserted, displaying the playback video on the LCD screen, but can also be fed to external monitors using the composite video output terminal.

The SEP-C1 (also available as a separate unit) works as a software controller when used in conjunction with compatible software such as the bundled "DJS" from Pioneer. This allows the user to manage and control playback of audio files stored on your computer, to give full scale DJ performance without the need for a mouse or keyboard.

Key Features

Dynamic digital media playback and MIDI-control via USB

The MEP-7000 allows USB control from either PC or Mac. So, besides music from CD/DVD, the MEP-7000 lets DJs play music files, such as MP3*1/AAC/WAV/AIFF*2, stored on USB keys, HDD, CD-R/RW and DVD±R/RW. The unit is also compatible via USB with Pioneer's DJS software*3 or applications such as Serato Scratch LIVE or Traktor*4- without the need for a time coded disc. USB connectivity furthermore means that the SEP-C1 can easily be used as a MIDI controller for MIDI-compatible computer applications.

Area-Colour OEL display/4.3-inch colour LCD for express music mapping

The innovative 4.3-inch colour LCD with high visibility, intelligent GUI (Graphic User Interface) and a rotary selector enables rapid track searches from huge music libraries. To achieve this, the MEP-7000 adopts an industry-first Area-Colour OEL (Organic Electroluminescene) display, ensuring that the user can see performance data in harsh lighting conditions.

Scratch-happy Jog Wheel and a wide range of effects

The high quality Touch Sensor Jog Wheel is capable of controlling various scratch sounds and these definitely broaden the scope of any DJ performance. The MEP-7000 carries 3 patterns of Scratch Jog Effects (SCRATCH, BUBBLE and TRANS) and 3 patterns of Digital Jog Break Effects (JET, ROLL and WAH), which vary depending on the DJ's choice and use of the Jog Wheel.

Effects lovers will be pleased to know there are also 8 patterns of DJS Effect (DELAY, ECHO, AUTO PAN, AUTO TRANCE, AUTO FILTER, FLANGER, REVERB and PITCH SHIFTER) available, and that these can all be synced with the BPM (Beat Per Minute), if required. Only when connected to DJS via the USB connectivity.

Auto Mix enables automatic mixed playback of tracks from the Play List

The MEP-7000 uses an Auto Mix function that allows auto mix playback of tracks registered on the Play List. There are then 4 patterns of Mix Mode (ECHO, ZIP, CUT IN and CROSS FADE), allowing music to be mixed in a selected style and played automatically.?

Other Features

1. Library Function: Select tracks from various categories, such as genre/artist.

2. Tempo Control Range: Choose from 4 maximum ranges for the tempo slider: ±6?, ±10?, ±16?, and WIDE ±100?. (WIDE mode is not available with MP3/AAC/WAV and AIFFs files.)

3. Pitch Bend Button: Achieve fine adjustment of track speed simply by pressing the button.

4. Seamless Loop: Repeats a loop without interruption. Loops can be set as small as approx. 0.013 seconds up to infinity.

5. Hot Loop: Return to a loop-in point during loop playback. Start over the loop playback by just pressing a button.

6. Memory Cue/Loop: The unit can memorise any CUE/LOOP point at the press of a button.

7. Auto BPM (Beats Per Minute) Counter: Automatically measures and digitally displays a track's tempo.

8. Digital Output and Monitor Out Terminals: Output audio digitally and select tracks using a large external display.

9. Keyboard Available: Select tracks swiftly and input characters directly.

10. Legato Link Conversion: Reproduces richer and more natural sound with WIDE range playback by up sampling, 44.1 kHz ? 176.4 kHz, the audio information lost in a CD format.

11. Vibration Proof Construction: Shockproof memory plus floating mechanism used in Pioneer's Car audio components helps prevent skipping and resists vibration.

12. Rack-Mount-Ready: Ready for rack mounting, which is useful for club/studio installations. (EIA compliant)

*1?MPEG-1 Audio Layer3, MPEG-2 Audio Layer3 LSF.

*2?Available only on USB storage device; WAV/AIFF recorded on CD/DVD media cannot be played.

*3? MEP-7000 can control DJS using version 1.6000 (download available from late April 2008). If you own the previous version, please download an update from Pioneer's site.

*4? More DJ software applications pending, but Pioneer cannot guarantee performance of software on users' PCs. Scratch LIVE is a registered trademark of Serato Audio Research.

Price and availability

The MEP-7000 and SEP-C1 are available from Pioneer's distribution network, details of which can be found at HYPERLINK "http://www.pioneerprodj.eu" www.pioneerprodj.eu. The MEP-7000 will be available from April 2008 with a suggested retail price of €1499 (excluding VAT), while the SEP-C1 controller stands at €749 (excluding VAT). Images of the MEP-7000 / SEP-C1 will available shortly to download from HYPERLINK "http://www.prosvlink.net" www.prosvlink.net with the password PRO1007L.

About Pioneer Europe NV

Pioneer Europe NV is the regional European headquarters of the Pioneer Corporation, a global leader in electronics and audio/video products for the home, car, commerce and industry, particularly in the following core multimedia technologies - digital versatile disc (DVD), plasma display panels (PDP), and in-car navigation and AV systems. Its shares are traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.