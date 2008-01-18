How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pioneer Killing Off 42-Inch Plasmas

pioneer.jpgSound & Vision has word that Pioneer is going to stop making plasma sets that only size up to the lowly 42-inch mark. Specifically, the intel comes from one of Pioneer's dealer district sales managers, but Pioneer's total non-denial—that everything is still being considered—indicates there might be a bite of truth to this. Speculation is the 42-incher space will be filled by LCD, 'specially since Sharp now owns a decent-sized chunk of Pioneer. Besides, it makes good business sense: If you got the coin to toss at one of their Kuro plasma sets, would you even glance at anything under 50 inches? [Sound & Vision]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles