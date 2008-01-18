Pioneer Killing Off 42-Inch Plasmas

Sound & Vision has word that Pioneer is going to stop making plasma sets that only size up to the lowly 42-inch mark. Specifically, the intel comes from one of Pioneer's dealer district sales managers, but Pioneer's total non-denial—that everything is still being considered—indicates there might be a bite of truth to this. Speculation is the 42-incher space will be filled by LCD, 'specially since Sharp now owns a decent-sized chunk of Pioneer. Besides, it makes good business sense: If you got the coin to toss at one of their Kuro plasma sets, would you even glance at anything under 50 inches? [Sound & Vision]